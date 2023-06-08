Again, SDP tackles Gov Akeredolu over illness, urges him to Handover to deputy to avert constitutional crisis

The Ondo State halter of the Social Democratic Party {SDP} has called on the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu to hand over to his deputy in an acting capacity until he is fit and capable of handling state matters.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the Ondo SDP had last week condemned the secrecy surrounding health conditions of the governor, describing the silence from the governor’s camp and the party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state as concerning and alarming.

Stephen Adewale, the Ondo SDP Chairman, in a statement he issued in Akure on Wednesday, called on the governor “to safeguard his hard-earned reputation by handing over to his deputy in an acting capacity until he is capable of handling the state’s business.

“This is a duty and responsibility that Governor Akeredolu owes to himself, his party members, his family, and the good people of Ondo State”, Adewale said.

The statement reads in part: “Ondo State and Ondo State friends must speak out on the increased level of uncertainty that hovered around the governance of our dear Sunshine State before it is too late.

Read also: Ondo PDP tells Gov Akeredolu to resign due to health challenge

“What began as a candlelight blaze is quickly snowballing into a sizable forest fire.

“And if we do not act quickly, history will not be kind to all of us who knew the incredible power of voice but chose silence.

“The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ondo State understands Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s health condition, for which we have been praying for a speedy recovery.

“However, the state should not and cannot be left without a constitutional head in an acting capacity while he is away attending to his health.

“As we write this, our dear governor has refused to hand over to his deputy in an acting capacity while his whereabouts remain unknown.

” In the past seven days, President Tinubu has met with the APC Governors’ Forum twice.

” During each of those meetings, matters of national importance were discussed.

“Nearly all the governors were in attendance, and those who could not make it had their deputies fill in for them.

” The only state that was conspicuously missing in terms of representation at the two meetings is our dear Ondo State.

” While he recuperates, therefore, we call on Governor Akeredolu to immediately hand over to constitutionally delegate power to the deputy in an Acting capacity so as to keep the state running effectively.

“And if he is strong enough to preside over the affairs of the state as his people claimed, then it is well past time for Governor Akeredolu to show up and prove the doubting Thomases wrong”.

The party also said, “It is disturbing that a man who once sat atop the highest chair at the Nigeria Bar Association, who actively participated in denouncing an ailing head of state when the latter refused to hand over to his deputy, and who has devoted his entire life to defending the constitution of the land would blatantly and deliberately flout that very constitution.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now