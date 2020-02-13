Amotekun bill passes through two readings in Ekiti

The bill for the creation of Ekiti State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps passed through first and second readings at the State House of Assembly on Thursday.

The bill was immediately committed to the House Committee on Security for proper scrutiny.

The state executive council had on Wednesday adopted the draft bill of the proposed law as a state document after exhaustive deliberation at its weekly meeting before transmission to the House for legislative consideration.

At the Thursday plenary, the House unanimously agreed that every Nigeria has right to life in line with Section 33 of the 1999 Constitution as espoused by Section 4 (C ) of the Amotekun bill which emphasized protection of lives and property as primary responsibility of security outfit.

The Speaker of the House, Funminiyi Afuye, said the Assembly won’t violate the rules and standing order in the quest to accord the bill expeditious passage.

He said: “It has passed through the first and second readings. Both moral and jurispridence aspects of the bill had been extensively debated. We have committed it to the Committee of the House which will be holding a public hearing at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday.

“We are still on course and in line with procedures of lawmaking. We have not breached any procedure and we won’t breach the procedure in passing the bill into law.”

