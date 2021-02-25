ANAMBRA GUBER POLL: My mission is to empower one million youths yearly –Soludo | Ripples Nigeria

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and governorship candidate on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has said his mission is to empower one million youths in the state annually if he is elected governor of the state in the November 6 poll.

The professor of economics made the promise while addressing stakeholders of the party in Awka, the state capital on Wednesday, adding that a victory for APGA in the election would bring good tidings to the people of the state.

“My mission is to empower one million youths annually if I am elected as the governor of Anambra State,” he said.

“My Anambra Vision 2070 is a 50-year plan that will make the state liveable and prosperous for our children.

“My mission is to work with all members of the party to spread the party across Nigeria. I will turn APGA from a political party into a cooperative movement.

“The election is consequential and no APGA member must joke with the election. APGA, over the past 15 years, has taken Anambra into global heights. In spite of declining receipts from the Federation Account, the state wants to complete an International Airport City, Conference centre, stadium and other facilities.

“Our target is to empower not less than a million youths every year; the poor will be given a series of opportunities to transform their lives. We need to consolidate the lofty economic policies of Governor Willie Obiano. It is a collective responsibility.”

