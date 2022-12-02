Angry youths vandalize, set another palace ablaze in Osun

The Palace of Aree of Iree in Boripe North Local Council Development Area of Osun was on Thursday evening vandalized and set ablaze by angry youths in the town.

This followed the burning of the palace of Akinrun of Ikirun, leading to the death of a man identified as Lukman Olatunji, on Wednesday.

It was gathered the palace was burnt by youths uncomfortable with the recent arrest of the Aogun of Iree, Chief Soliu Atoyebi, by security agents on Thursday morning.

READ ALSO:Osun govt claims Oyetola left behind N76bn debt

The place was attacked and burnt around 7.00 p.m, when the traditional ruler, Oba Ponle Ademola, was said to be out of the palace.

According to the spokesperson for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Osun State, Kehinde Adeleke: “The palace was partially burned down. Gunshots were also heard. Our men on monitoring also reported no loss of life yet, but the situation is said to be very tense. They confirmed that the building was attacked.”

As of the time of filing this report, no official statement had been released by the Police Command in the state.

Ripples Nigeria had reported Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun upon inauguration had issued an Executive Order, challenging the appointment and enthronement of three traditional rulers, Aare of Iree; Akirun of Ikirun and Owa of Igbajo.

