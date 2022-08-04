APC appoints Gov Lalong as DG of 2023 presidential campaign council

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday confirmed the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, as the Director- General of its 2023 Presidential Campaign Council.

The party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, who disclosed this to State House Correspondents at the end of a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, also named the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, as spokesman of the campaign council.

An unconfirmed report claimed last week that Lalong was among the politicians campaigning against the party over its adoption of Muslim-Muslim ticket for next year’s election.

The duo of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, had during a meeting with APC Christian leaders from the North last Friday, asked Nigerians to reject the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for picking the former Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate.

Adamu said the party’s official was in the State House to get the president’s approval for the campaign programmes.

He said: “We are here to see Mr. President to brief him and to get his approval of plans that we are having regarding our campaign outfit.

“And once we have his approval, we intend to make major disclosure. We are on the same page with the presidential candidate and the individuals who will play various roles in the campaign.

“The DG of the campaign is seated by my right here. I mean Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State.

“We have a spokesperson in the person of Festus Keyamo. The deputy spokesperson is Hannatu Musawa. This is what we came to discuss with the president.”

