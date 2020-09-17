APC expels chairman of Marafa’s faction, 125 others in Zamfara

The All Progressives Congress (APC) disciplinary committee in Zamfara State has recommended the expulsion of 126 members of the party for anti-party activities.

One of the affected members was Sirajo Garba, the Chairman of Senator Kabir Marafa faction of the party in the state.

The Chairman of the committee, Alhaji Abdullahi Ja’o, who disclosed this in a statement in Gusau, said the seven-man panel was set up at the instance of the party’s national leadership.

He added that the panel was set up to ensure the withdrawal of all subsisting court cases by the members.

Ironically, Garba was among the 140 members who took party to court after the National Executive Committee (NEC) directives on the matter.

Ja’o said the committee was mandated by the state chapter of the APC to take disciplinary action against the erring members for working against the NEC resolutions.

According to him, out of 140 members involved in the case, 126 had been expelled for working against the NEC directives and involving in anti-party activities.

He added that the remaining 14 members were pardoned by the party.

The chairman said: “During our investigation, we gave all the members fair hearing by inviting all of them.

“But only 15 of them appeared before the committee and out of these we considered pardon for 14 who tendered their apology to the party.”

Ja’o said the committee has submitted its report to the APC Chairman in the state, Alhaji Lawal Liman.

He added that the report had already been adopted by the party’s executive committee in the state.

The APC in Zamfara has been engulfed by an intractable crisis since 2018.

The rift between the various factions of the party cost the party the 2019 governorship election in the state.

