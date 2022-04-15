Politics
APC holds NEC meeting Wednesday
The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) will meet on April 20 to consider the party’s timetable and schedule of activities for its primaries ahead of the 2023 general elections.
The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Felix Morka, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.
He said the meeting scheduled to hold at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja, would also consider nomination of candidates for the 2023 general elections and other relevant business of the party.
The meeting will be the party’s first since Abdullahi Adamu was elected the national chairman on March 25.
Morka said: “In pursuant to Article 25.2.ii of the Constitution of the APC, the National Working Committee (NWC) has called the maiden post National Convention meeting of the NEC to be held on Wednesday, April 20th 2022.
“All members of NEC are by this invitation to take notice of the meeting in accordance with Article 12.3 of the APC Constitution.”
