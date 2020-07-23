APC will do everything humanly possible to win Ondo guber election —Gov Bello

The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, said on Thursday the All Progressives Congress (APC) would win the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State.

Bello, who is the Head of the APC Reconciliation Committee, stated this shortly after the committee’s meeting at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja.

Represented at the meeting by Senator Adamu Aliero, the governor said his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, had already secured the party’s ticket at the primaries held on Monday in Akure.

According to him, it was important for every member of the APC to be carried along in the arrangement in order to ensure the party’s victory in the election.

He said: “We will do whatever that is humanly possible to ensure that we win the governorship election in Ondo State.

“It is very critical to us. We will work assiduously to ensure that our candidate is the winner of Ondo election. We will leave no stone unturned to ensure that we win that election.”

Bello said the meeting was to reconcile all aggrieved members of the party, particularly those that were not happy with the conduct of the primary election.

The governor added:

“We have just concluded the meeting. We discussed extensively on what happened during the primary election.

“We also decided that as members of the reconciliation committee to reconcile all the aggrieved members and all those that are not happy with the conduct of the primary election.

“We will bring them to the table and discuss the way forward.

“Already, we have gone to Ondo State in our effort to reconcile aggrieved members and we spent a whole day there talking to aspirants and stakeholders and members of the state Assembly.

“We are going to continue with the reconciliation exercise. Tomorrow (Friday) we are going to invite members of the National Assembly representing Ondo to discuss how they will assist to ensure that we win the election.”

