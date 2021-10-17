Sports
Bayern score five first-half goals at Leverkusen to return top of Bundesliga
Bayern Munich scored five goals in the first half as they thrashed Bayer Leverkusen 5-1 to return to the top of the Bundesliga.
Poland striker, Robert Lewandowski scored twice in the opening 30 minutes, back-heeling in the opener before tapping in a second.
Thomas Muller struck from close range before then setting up Serge Gnabry to get his first of the day.
Gnabry added his second minutes later from Leon Goretzka’s lay-off.
Patrick Schick pulled one back in the second half and although Manuel Neuer made some fine saves there was never any danger of the hosts staging a comeback.
Victory means Bayern move up to 19 points, one ahead of Borussia Dortmund while Leverkusen remain third with 16.
