Bayern score five first-half goals at Leverkusen to return top of Bundesliga

Bayern Munich scored five goals in the first half as they thrashed Bayer Leverkusen 5-1 to return to the top of the Bundesliga.

Poland striker, Robert Lewandowski scored twice in the opening 30 minutes, back-heeling in the opener before tapping in a second.

Thomas Muller struck from close range before then setting up Serge Gnabry to get his first of the day.

Gnabry added his second minutes later from Leon Goretzka’s lay-off.

Patrick Schick pulled one back in the second half and although Manuel Neuer made some fine saves there was never any danger of the hosts staging a comeback.

Victory means Bayern move up to 19 points, one ahead of Borussia Dortmund while Leverkusen remain third with 16.

