BBN: Saga one strike away from disqualification, four other important things that happened in the Shine Ya Eyes competition this week

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes housemate Saga made headlines this week for his inability to withstand the task that was bestowed upon him by Big Brother.

He was dragged on social media for his inability to rid himself of pedestalizing his love interest, Nini.

With barely three weeks to go, the competition is getting more intense as new events keep unravelling each day. On Sunday, September 19, at least of the five nominated Shine Ya Eyes housemates will be leaving the house.

The quintet includes; Cross, Saskay, Angel, Yousef and Emmanuel.

It has been an exciting week for the nominees, unfortunately, one of them will not be in the competition this time next week.

In the meantime, Ripples Nigeria has gathered some of the most important moments in the house this week.

Here we go;

1. Saga is one strike away from disqualification

Saga real name Adeoluwa Okusaga has been described as the most docile man in the history of the competition after he was nabbed on camera spilling Big Brother’s secret task to his love interest, Nini.

Saga received a second strike on Friday, September 17 alongside his buddy, Nini for flouting the house rules. Big Brother has informed Saga that he is one more strike away from disqualification.

Watch the moment below.

2. Liquorose, Emmanuel attend dinner date for properly executing Big Brother’s secret task

While Saga failed to properly execute the secret task given to him by Big Brother, renowned dancer, Liquorose made sure she shook the esteem of her love interest, Emmanuel.

She left no stone unturned as she made Emmanuel doubt the stability of their relationship.

It was a job well done as Big Brother rewarded the love birds with an exclusive dinner date.

Watch the romantic moment below.

3. Angel is prepared to go home

Angel Smith has predicted her own elimination from the competition.

On Friday, September 17, Angel predicted that three housemates will be kicked out from the competition this coming Sunday and she will be one of them.

READ ALSO: BBNAIJA: Game over as Tega, Michael, two others head home

Angel disclosed this to Liquorose while adding some make-up to her looks.

According to Angel;

“Anything that wants to happen should happen… na three people they go house so, I think… make i they enjoy my three days stay”

4. Cross shoots his shot days before eviction show

Cross has quickly switched his love interest from Saskay to Queen. His statement is coming just hours prior to the Sunday eviction show.

During a conversation with Queen on Friday afternoon, Cross declared his undying love for Queen.

“Queen, in this house, you are the number one woman that has my heart. I like you so much and I understand you perfectly.

I also like Angel but my problem is that she behaves like a baby. On the other hand you are too mature and I feel we vibe well.

I don’t know why am saying this now but you need to know that I like you a lot,” Cross said.

Watch him deliver his poetic lines below.

5. Pere plots Saga’s downfall

Pere has reacted to allegations of being called an instigator.

Biggie on Thursday showed the housemates a video clip of Saga and Nini gossiping about Pere.

Saga claims that Pere is an instigator and always trying to trigger Nini. Shocked by the allegation, Pere told Cross and Yousef that those who call him an instigator are perhaps the real instigators.

According to him, their opinions were frivolous and if it is not constructive criticism, he tosses them away.

“People who accuse people of being an instigator, are themselves instigators. Moreover, I don’t give life to people’s opinions unless it’s constructive criticism and not frivolous criticism”

Recall Pere was described as an authoritarian during his tenure as the Head of the House.

Join the conversation

Opinions