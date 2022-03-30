BBNaija star, Erica Nlewedim, doesn’t want to be Nigerian anymore

Big Brother Naija star, Erica Nlewedim has revealed that she no longer wants to identify as a Nigerian.

According to the reality star, she is tired of the country. The reality star and Nollywood star made this known on her Twitter platform amid the recent happenings in the country.

READ ALSO: BBNaija’s JMK slams guys who ‘talkcrap’ about you after rejection

Erica also said that it is frustrating being Nigerian.

She tweeted: I really don’t want to be a Nigerian anymore, it’s so frustrating.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now