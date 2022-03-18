BBNaija’s JMK slams guys who ‘talkcrap’ about you after rejection

Big Brother Naija star, JMK has taken to the microblogging site, Twitter to complain about men who start ‘talking crap’ about you after you reject them.

The reality show star asked such people to leave her name out of their mouths.

JMK tweeted;

“Ni**as piss me off.

“You reject their advances and they start talking crap about you.

“You must be a f**king retard.

“Leave my name out of your stupid mouth and carry the chicken change you think you can use to impress me somewhere else!

“Bloody idiot.”

