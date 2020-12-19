Buhari says efforts of service chiefs not good enough in securing Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday lamented the growing rate of insecurity in the country, expressing his displeasure in the efforts of military service chiefs.

According to the President “their efforts are not good enough.”

President Buhari stated this in an interview with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), clips of which were posted on his verified Twitter handle on Friday.

According to him, his administration is well aware of its responsibility to secure the country, provide peaceful atmosphere for citizens, adding that he was aware that there was still much to be done in delivering that responsibility.

There have been several calls on the President to sack the service chiefs over the deteriorating insecurity in parts of the country, especially in the North where the Boko Haram insurgency, bandits’ attacks and kidnappings have continued to be on the rise.

The President said: “I meet them, we have security meetings from time to time, they must be very clear of my instructions. Their effort is not good enough for me.

“Our responsibility, I said, is to secure this country for all the citizens to do their businesses without any problem. We haven’t achieved that yet. We ‘ll keep on trying.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us and some of the things we may not say because I don’t want to compromise the security and the efforts being made by the law enforcement agencies, but really we are acutely aware of our responsibility; our responsibility is to secure the country. So we have a lot of work to do”, the President said.

On the abduction and eventual release of the over 300 students of the Government Science Secondary School Kankara, Katsina State, Buhari applauded both the state government and the security agencies for being prompt in response.

“I spoke with the governor; I congratulated him and congratulated the army that organised the operation, the encirclement of the abductors and getting the children. The military is well-trained, I think they are sufficiently motivated.

“I’m very impressed with the governor. He has been up and doing since it happened and I congratulated him that the children have been successfully recovered”, the President said.

