Confusion as FIRS shuts down NDDC headquarters in Rivers

There was confusion in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Friday morning following the closure of the corporate headquarters of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in the state by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Although the reason for the closure of the premises has not been ascertained, Ripples Nigeria gathered that the main gate of the facility located at the Marine Base axis of the state capital had stickers with the inscription “sealed by the Federal Inland Revenue Service” as at 11:10 a.m. on Friday.

Also, a security vehicle donated to the police and stationed opposite the building main entrance carried the bold inscription “sealed.”

A resident of the area told journalists that staff of the agency discovered that the premises had been sealed when they reported for work on Thursday morning.

The resident, who simply identified himself as Peter, described the development as shocking,

He said most workers returned home after waiting for hours to gain entrance into the facility but to no avail.

He said: “We saw this seal on Thursday morning when the NDDC workers were coming to work, the situation caused confusion, many workers left while some waited around.

“Some workers still came to work today (Friday) and the gate is still sealed, to be honest with you I don’t know why a Federal Government agency would seal off another Federal agency.”

Efforts to reach the NDDC Director of Corporate Affairs, Dr. Ibitoye Abosede, proved abortive as he neither answered phone calls nor replied to text messages.

