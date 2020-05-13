COVID-19: After pushback from fellow UAE returnees, Lagos govt retracts statement on death of 32-year-old

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, Wednesday, retracted his claim on the cause of death of a 32-year-old man who returned from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last week.

The deceased was among the over 200 Nigerians evacuated from the UAE over COVID-19 last Wednesday.

The commissioner had disclosed on his Facebook page on Tuesday that the man died from COVID-19-related ailments.

However, in another statement on his Facebook page earlier on Wednesday, Abayomi said the result of the deceased’s COVID-19 test had not been received.

He said: ”The death of a recent Dubai returnee previously announced on my social media handles earlier was a presumed #COVID19 related death.

READ ALSO: Adamawa govt declares councillor wanted over alleged cattle rustling

“The result of the confirmation test for #COVID19 status is still being awaited.

“I regret any misinterpretation this post might have caused.

“The result of #COVID-19 test conducted on the deceased will be published once it is ready.

Thanks for your understanding.”

Join the conversation

Opinions