Driver of Anambra capsized boat says 48 passengers on board

The driver of the ill-fated boat that capsized at Ogbaru local government area of Anambra State, Desmond Amugo, said on Sunday only 48 passengers were on board and not 85 contrary to reports in some quarters.

There were reports that 76 people, including traders, died when the capsized in the area on Friday evening.

Nine passengers had been rescued alive while 20 bodies had been recovered from the scene.

10 corpses were recovered on Sunday.

Amugo made the clarification when he briefed government officials on the incident at Atani, the headquarters of Ogbaru local government area.

READ ALSO: Buhari mourns victims of Anambra boat mishap, orders enforcement of safety protocols

The driver said the majority of the passengers were women and children trying to escape from their flooded communities.

The Executive Secretary, Anambra State Emergency Management Agency, Chief Paul Odenigbo, told journalists that the search for more victims was ongoing.

He said: “When this kind of accident occurs, it usually takes little time before the dead bodies start to float; we hope that once that happens, all the remaining bodies will be recovered.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now