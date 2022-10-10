Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday October 10th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Buhari seeks return of stolen assets from abroad, says Abacha alone stole $5bn

President Muhammadu Buhari has written for the return of assets taken away from the country and stashed away in foreign countries worldwide. Read more

2. We have buried electoral malpractices —INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it has put a lasting end to the fight against rigging and all other kinds of electoral malpractices ahead of the 2023 elections.Read more

3. NLC kicks, says registration of CONUA, NAMDA contravenes labour laws

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Saturday, demanded that the Federal Government immediately revoke the certificates for the organizations that had been registered by the Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA) and the Nigeria Association of Medical and Dental Lecturers in Academics (NAMDA).Read more

4. 2023 ELECTIONS: SERAP tasks Buhari, 36 govs to ensure people’s right to hold rallies, freedom of expression

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has tasked President Muhammadu Buhari and the 36 state governors to “publicly instruct the Nigeria police and state security outfits to respect, protect, and facilitate the rights of everyone to freedom of expression, assembly, association, and equal participation during the election campaigns, regardless of their party affiliation.” Read more

5. APC youth leader, Ogunbiyi, others join Accord Party in Oyo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Leader in Oyo South Senatorial District, Rashidi Ogunbiyi, on Sunday led other politicians to the Accord Party in the state.Read more

6. Nigerians to pay more to browse internet, as MTN, airtel increase data price

Nigerian telecommunication companies have announced an increase in prices for their internet data services by about 10 percent. Read more

7. Nigerian govt lists Flutterwave CEO, Adadevoh, Fashola, 434 others for national honours

The Federal Government has listed the Chief Executive Officer of Flutterwave, Olugbenga Agboola, a medical doctor, Dr. Stella Ameyo Adadevoh, and 435 others for this year’s National Honours Award.Read more

8. Gunmen attack Enugu police station, kill 2 officers

Gunmen in the early hours of Sunday killed two officers during an attack on Arum Inyi divisional police headquarters in Oji-River local government area of Enugu State.Read more

9. Eight die in Plateau auto crash

At least eight persons were confirmed dead in an auto crash along Lamingo road in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State on Saturday evening.Read more

10. Iwobi scores, Ronaldo ends drought with winner as Man Utd beat Everton

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winning goal for Manchester United in their 2-1 victory over Everton in a Premier League game at the Goodison Park on Sunday.Read more

