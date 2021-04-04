Ebonyi Police refutes reports about escape of suspects from custody | Ripples Nigeria

The Police Command in Ebonyi has debunked a report that some suspects on Saturday escaped from police custody in the state.

The rebuttal is contained in a statement signed and issued by the command’s Spokesperson, DSP Loveth Odeh to newsmen in Abakaliki on Sunday, April 4.

Odeh described the news report as mischievous.

“The attention of the the police command in Ebonyi has been drawn to a rumour making waves on social media platform/print media that suspects arrested in connection with the Effium/Ezza-Effium intra communal crisis have escaped from police custody.

“The command perceives such rumour as unfounded, mischievous and baseless. It is an attempt to create panic in the minds of people in Ebonyi, mislead the reading public and distract the command,” she stated.

Odeh said there was no record of cell break or escape of either those arrested and handed over to the police in connection with the Effium/Ezza-Effium community crisis, or suspects involved in any other case within the command.

“It may interest the public to know that the Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi, Mr Aliyu Garba, visited Effium/Ezza-Effium community alongside the Deputy Governor of Ebonyi, Dr Eric Kelechi Igwe on April 3.

“Also in the entourage was the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division Enugu, to inspect troops and mobile policemen deployed to the area as the ongoing crisis has defied many peace processes initiated by the Ebonyi government.

“During the visit to one of the Effium villages, Okpoduma, some suspected Effium indigenes were arrested and not machineries as widely speculated.

“A search within their surroundings by the security officers led to the recovery five dane guns, one locally made pistol and some cartridges.

“The suspects and all recovered exhibits are currently with the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for discrete investigations,” the PPRO said.

The spokesperson, however, condemned the peddling of falsehood and said it was inimical to the return of normalcy to Effium community .

“The command urges the general public to regard the news as a rumour, baseless and mischievous to suit the intention of the originator(s) and go about their lawful businesses,” she stated.

