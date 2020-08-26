EFCC arrests 15 in Lagos for alleged internet fraud

Operatives of the Lagos zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 15 suspected internet fraudsters in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

The suspected internet fraudsters are: Sunday Okpe; Taiwo Adelagun; Obarakyo Tega; Fasuyi Oladapo; Mark Adedeji Kuju; Adelakun Kehinde Adewunmi; Temitope Gabriel Onore, Christopher Blessed and Aniche Ezenwa Francis.

Others are: Abiodun Godspower Odion; Abiodun ThankGod Omoh; Raji Ayo Sheriff; Adeogun Babatunde, Olusesi Razaq Demola and Kole Adetoyinbo.

A statement by Dele Oyewale EFCC’s Head, Media and Publicity on Wednesday, said the suspected internet fraudsters were arrested on August 15, 2020 at Ayo Babatunde Crescent and James Adejumo areas of Lekki, Lagos State, following intelligence received from concerned members of the public on their criminal activities.

“During the arrest, the suspects, who are allegedly members of Organized Cyber Criminal Syndicate Network (OCCSN) tried to destroy evidence by flushing their mobile devices into the toilet, burning some and also throwing their laptops into the nearby bush and lagoon.

“Items recovered from the suspects included nine exotic vehicles, mobile devices and laptops.

“The suspects will soon be charged to court,” Oyewale said.

