Sports
Enyimba reach play-offs round of CAF Confederation Cup
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba have progressed into play-off round of the CAF Confederation Cup.
The Peoples Elephant zoomed to the round after securing a 3-0 win against Senegalese club Diambars at the Enyimba International Stadium on Sunday.
It was 4-0 aggregate victory for the Aba side, who had already defeated Diambars 1-0 in the first leg in Senegal last weekend.
Sunday’s win was made possible by goals from Tosin Omoyele, Victor Mbaoma and Samuel Kalu, who wrapped up the victory with a 90th-minute goal.
Read Also: Enyimba boss Finidi hopes to revisit Abia Gov Ikpeazu holding a trophy
Enyimba will hope to secure a spot in the group stage of the second-tier continental club competition when they face their opponents in the playoffs.
Nigeria’s other representative in the competition, Bayelsa United were eliminated after a 4-1 aggregate loss to CD Sfaxien of Tunisia.
Meanwhile, Egypt’s Pyramid and Al Masry, record champions CS Sfaxien, Coton Sport, and JS Saoura have also qualified for the playoffs.
All the qualified teams will wait to know their rivals on Tuesday when the draw takes place in Cairo, Egypt.
