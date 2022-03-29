News
Ex-Zamfara Dep Gov shot in attack on Abuja-Kaduna train
A former Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Ibrahim Wakkala, was one of the passengers shot and abducted when bandits attacked a Kaduna bound train from Abuja on Monday.
He has been rescued and is currently recovering at a military hospital.
The train was conveying around 970 passengers from Abuja to Kaduna when it was attacked by gunmen suspected to be bandits between the Katari and Rijana train stations in Kaduna State, with several passengers reportedly killed. Some others sustained gunshot injuries while scores were also abducted, including Wakkala.
An aide to the former Deputy Governor who confirmed his rescue in a chat with Channels Television, said Wakkala was returning from the APC National Convention held in Abuja on Saturday and decided to take the train which he felt was safer and faster.
According to the aide, Wakkala was shot during the cross fire between the terrorists and soldiers who responded to distress calls when the gunmen attacked the train.
READ ALSO: Several feared dead as bandits bomb Abuja-Kaduna train
He added that Wakkala was rescued alongside some other passengers and has been moved to a military hospital in Kaduna for treatment.
The spokesperson of Zamfara chapter of the APC, Yusuf Idris, who also confirmed the incident, said the former Deputy Governor was initially abducted by the terrorists during the attack and was successfully rescued by the combined forces of the DSS and the Military.
“He was initially abducted but was rescued by the DSS and military. It was during the process of rescue that he sustain gunshot injury in the leg.
“He is very okay now; he is receiving treatment at the hospital in Kaduna State,” Idris said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...