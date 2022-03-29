Ex-Zamfara Dep Gov shot in attack on Abuja-Kaduna train

A former Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Ibrahim Wakkala, was one of the passengers shot and abducted when bandits attacked a Kaduna bound train from Abuja on Monday.

He has been rescued and is currently recovering at a military hospital.

The train was conveying around 970 passengers from Abuja to Kaduna when it was attacked by gunmen suspected to be bandits between the Katari and Rijana train stations in Kaduna State, with several passengers reportedly killed. Some others sustained gunshot injuries while scores were also abducted, including Wakkala.

An aide to the former Deputy Governor who confirmed his rescue in a chat with Channels Television, said Wakkala was returning from the APC National Convention held in Abuja on Saturday and decided to take the train which he felt was safer and faster.

According to the aide, Wakkala was shot during the cross fire between the terrorists and soldiers who responded to distress calls when the gunmen attacked the train.

He added that Wakkala was rescued alongside some other passengers and has been moved to a military hospital in Kaduna for treatment.

The spokesperson of Zamfara chapter of the APC, Yusuf Idris, who also confirmed the incident, said the former Deputy Governor was initially abducted by the terrorists during the attack and was successfully rescued by the combined forces of the DSS and the Military.

“He was initially abducted but was rescued by the DSS and military. It was during the process of rescue that he sustain gunshot injury in the leg.

“He is very okay now; he is receiving treatment at the hospital in Kaduna State,” Idris said.

