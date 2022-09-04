Fake housemate, Deji, evicted from BBNaija

A fake Big Brother Naija Season 7 housemate, Deji, was evicted from the reality television show on Sunday.

Deji’s eviction comes weeks after he was added to the competition alongside Modella to help instigate conundrum and drama in the house in the second week of the season.

Modella was sent packing from the competition during the last eviction show.

The housemate, who spoke with the BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, on stage, said he was hesitant to leave the house because of the instruction the show coordinator, Biggie, gave to them one week ago.

At the time, Biggie informed Deji and two other fake housemates – Chizzy and Rachel not to “stand up when Obi-Uchendu called the fake housemates.”

Deji is also a model and pharmacist.

With his eviction, there are 18 contestants remaining in the competition to vie for the N100 million grand prize.

