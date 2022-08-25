Falconets arrive Abuja after travel hiccups from Costa Rica following W’Cup exit

Nigeria women’s U-20 football team, the Falconets have finally arrived Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, early Thursday morning.

The team, which crashed out of the FIFA U-20 women’s World Cup after losing a quarterfinal clash against Netherlands, had some troubles in their journey back home.

The players and their officials were stranded at the Istanbul Airport for 24 hours due to their inability to secure transit visas.

Read Also: Netherlands punished us for our mistakes, says Falconets boss Danjuma

But the players and their officials were received at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja by General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mohamed Sanusi and a representative of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Toyin Ibitoye.

“Players and officials of the Falconets well received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja by @thenff staff led by General Secretary @DrmSanusi and Sports Minister representative, @Toyin_Ibitoye

Thanks for your support ❤️,” reads a tweet on the Super Falcons Twitter handle.

The Falconets began their World Cup campaign on a bright note with a 1-0 victory over France before also defeating South Korea 1-0 and Canada 2-0 in the grouo phase of the competition.

But the Chris Danjuma side could not go past the last-eight stage as the Netherlands proved difficult to beat.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now