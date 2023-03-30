Fani-Kayode slams those allegedly plotting interim govt, calls for resistance

Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday condemned alleged plots by some unidentified political players to install interim government in the country.

The Department for State Security (DSS) had earlier claimed to have uncovered an ongoing plot by some key political players in the country to scuttle the May 29 inauguration of President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and install an interim government.

The service said the alleged planners were weighing various options, which included, sponsoring endless violent mass protests in major cities to warrant a declaration of State of Emergency and frivolous court injunctions.

Speaking on the development in a statement, Fani-Kayode described the alleged plots as subversive, dangerous and outrageous.

The former Aviation Minister charged the DSS not to allow such dangerous plans come to pass in the interest of democracy.

Fani-Kayode wrote: “We have warned about these sinister plots and plans for months and well before the presidential elections, but no one took us seriously and it was to no avail. Now the signs are obvious and ominous and it is clear that there is something evil afoot.

“It is heartwarming and encouraging that the DSS, as alive to their duties as ever, finally issued a statement yesterday in which they vindicated us.

“This is vital in order for us to protect and save our democracy from those that seek to truncuate it and establish an unconstitutional form of Government in its stead.

“It is incumbent upon us all as democrats to speak out in support of the DSS and to help them thwart the evil plans of the unscrupulous conspirators, dangerous plotters, unpatriotic elements and fascistic forces that want to topple our Government and abort the democratic process.

“Those of us that are politicians and that still believe in democracy must stop being lazy, cowardly, undiscerning, insensitive and complacent in the face of this challenge.

“We must appreciate the fact that there is a major play going in on the background and it is not yet uhuru. We must stop pretending that we do not know what is going on and we must desist from sitting on the fence and hedging our bets.

“We must rise to the occasion that this challenge and very real danger and threat presents and we must defend and preserve democracy by resisting the forces of chaos, anarchy and tyranny.

“As a senior citizen, a former public office holder, a public figure and a major stakeholder in the Asiwaju project, I can no longer sit by idly and stomach this. It would be irresponsible and cowardly to do so.

“For 16 years, from 1983 till 1999, many of us fought against military rule and paid a high price in that fight. Others that came before us fought it between 1966 and 1979. They also paid a high price.

“During the course of all those years many suffered, many were tortured, many were exiled, many lost everything, many were destroyed, many were jailed and many were martyred.

“These young ones that are protesting have no idea about the inherent horrors of military rule and what it really means because they were not born when the soldiers held sway in our country and they do not know the indignities and bondage that we were subjected to as a people during the course of those years.”

