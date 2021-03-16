Four dead, 189 poisoned after consumption of expired drinks in Kano | Ripples Nigeria

At least four persons have been confirmed dead and 189 others treatment for food poisoning.

The victims had consumed expired juice drink in Kano.

The chairperson of the committee on infectious diseases outbreak in Kano, Bashir Lawal, on Tuesday told reporters that the case which has spread to eight local council resulted in an emergency situation after several people were hospitalised with cases of vomitting, blood in urination and joint dizziness.

Earlier on Monday, the National Agency for Food Administration and Control (NAFDAC) confirmed that the poison came from expired satchet water and a locally produced juice drink.

READ ALSO:Kano govt arrests 200 street beggars, Almajiris

Mr Lawal said two of the deaths were recorded at a health facility while the other two died at home while the 189 person are in the hospital for treatment.

Health officials initially thought the disease was a lassa fever outbreak. However, subsequent laboratory examination revealed a case of food poisoning, Mr Lawal, a medical doctor, said.

The acting Managing Director of the state consumer protection agency, Baffa Babba-Da’agundi, said the agency bursted a warehouse in Minjibir Local Government Area where the drink was being kept for distribution and arrested four persons.

Join the conversation

Opinions