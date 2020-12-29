Gunmen abduct auxiliary Bishop, driver in Owerri

The Auxiliary Bishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri, Imo State, Most Rev. Moses Chikwe has been kidnapped.

It was learnt that the 53 year-old priest was kidnapped alongside his driver by unknown gunmen along the World Bank – Umuguma road in the state, on Sunday night, December 27, 2020.

Confirming the incident, The Archbishop of Owerri, Most Rev. John Victor Obinna, said “According to eyewitnesses, the Auxiliary Bishop was kidnapped in the night of Sunday 27th December 2020.

“An anonymous source said that the Bishop and his driver were kidnapped close to his house, while his car and official regalia were abandoned at the premises of the Assumpta Cathedral.

“As at the time of this report, there had been no official reports of any correspondence with the kidnappers.

“This is the second time this month that a Catholic cleric is being kidnapped in the Eastern part of Nigeria.”

He called for prayers for Chikwe’s safety and quick release.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Orlando Ikeokwu, also confirmed the incident, noting the state commissioner of police, has activated the Commands Quick Intervention Team and Anti-Kidnapping Unit to move into the matter with a view to rescue the Bishop and possibly arrest the hoodlums.

By Emmanuella Ibe…

