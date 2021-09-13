Gunmen abduct four travellers in Ekiti

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers abducted at least four persons travelling in two buses in Ekiti State on Monday.

The spokesman of the state police command, Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the incident, said the travellers were abducted along the Ayetoro Ekiti – Otun Ekiti Road in Moba local government area of the state.

He said the whereabouts of 32 other passengers had not been ascertained.

Abutu said police operatives are on the trail of the hoodlums in a bid to rescue the victims.

He said: “It is true there was a kidnap on Monday morning along that axis.

“We heard the information and we have deployed our personnel there.

“It began on Sunday evening when some suspected robbers attacked a man who the police thereafter rescued.

“But this morning, we learnt that the suspects were the ones who abducted some road users. The police operatives are on their trail.”

