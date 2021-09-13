Metro
Gunmen abduct four travellers in Ekiti
Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers abducted at least four persons travelling in two buses in Ekiti State on Monday.
The spokesman of the state police command, Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the incident, said the travellers were abducted along the Ayetoro Ekiti – Otun Ekiti Road in Moba local government area of the state.
He said the whereabouts of 32 other passengers had not been ascertained.
Abutu said police operatives are on the trail of the hoodlums in a bid to rescue the victims.
READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct two passengers, kill one in Ekiti
He said: “It is true there was a kidnap on Monday morning along that axis.
“We heard the information and we have deployed our personnel there.
“It began on Sunday evening when some suspected robbers attacked a man who the police thereafter rescued.
“But this morning, we learnt that the suspects were the ones who abducted some road users. The police operatives are on their trail.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...