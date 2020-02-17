Gunmen abduct varsity lecturer, newspaper staff in Calabar

Gunmen have abducted a university lecturer and staff of a newspaper outfit in Calabar, Cross River State.

The victims – Dr. David Ugwu, an Associate Professor with University of Calabar, was abducted at his home on Friday evening, while Mr. Morris Archibong, a staff of Cross River Newspaper Corporation, was kidnapped on Saturday.

An eyewitness, Mrs. Iquo Etim, said the varsity lecturer was abducted by the hoodlums in his compound at the Atimbo area of the Cross River capital.

According to her, the gunmen arrived at the victim’s home, shot sporadically into the air before taking him away.

“They took him through the water. It is like they had been monitoring him for quite a while because they came in swiftly like they knew the area,” she said.

A colleague of Archibong said he was abducted at Etta Agbor Layout, Calabar Municipality, on Saturday evening.

According to him, nothing had been heard from the hoodlums.

The spokesman of the state police command, Irene Ugbo, confirmed the incidents, adding that the police officers are working hard to rescue the victims.

She said: “I am aware of the matter. We are working round the clock to make sure they are reunited with their families as soon as possible.

“We are doing everything possible to make that happens.”

