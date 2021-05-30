Gunmen attack immigration office in Abia as South-East violence rages | Ripples Nigeria

Unknown gunmen on Saturday night attacked the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) office in Abia State and set the facility on fire.

The NIS spokesman in the state, Godwin Ogbonna, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday in Umuahia.

Ogbonna, however, said he has not briefed on the attack on the facility located along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

He said: “It probably happened on Saturday night. I do not have details about the incident, the time it happened, and the extent of the damage. But no casualty was recorded.

READ ALSO: Again, unknown gunmen attack, demolish police station in Abia

“I tried to go to the office from my house on Bende Road, Umuahia, today (Sunday) but the whole road was blocked so I went back home.

“I hope I would be able to find my way to the office Monday to see things for myself and ascertain what was damaged.”

Criminals have launched sustained attacks on Federal Government’s facilities in Abia and other parts of the South-East in the last few months.

Some of the affected facilities include police formations, correctional centres and offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) among others.

Join the conversation

Opinions