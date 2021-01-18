Gunmen kidnap travellers in Osun

Gunmen on Sunday night abducted some unknown number of travellers plying through the Omoh/Erin-Ijesha road in Ori-Ade Local Government Area of Osun State.

According to reports, one of the abdutees that escaped reported the incident to the police.

Confirming the incident, Amotekun Corps Commandant, Osin State, General Bashir Adewunmi (rtd) said there was an incident of abduction at Omo-Ijesa and the corps has deployed men for search and rescue operation.

“We did not know the number of people that were kidnapped by gunmen but we have drafted people to the scene of the crime to secure their release,” he stated.

Similarly, the State Police Command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola confirmed the incident adding that police have deployed men to the scene to rescue the abductees.

“We got information of the abduction of some people at Omo-Ijesa late on Sunday and police have been on the trail of the kidnappers.

“As I am speaking with you the police has also deployed police men and men from its Anti-kidnapping units to rescue the abductees and arrest the kidnappers,” she said.

