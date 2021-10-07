Gunmen kill 10 persons in Ebonyi communities

Gunmen on Thursday morning killed 10 people including two policemen at Isu and Onicha-Igboeze communities, Onicha local government area of Ebonyi State.

Residents told journalists that the hoodlums killed the policemen in Isu and the remaining victims at Onicha Igboeze.

Two lawyers were among the victims of the Onicha Igboeze attack.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident.

She, however, said details of the attack are still sketchy.

The spokesperson said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Garba, had dispatched a team of policemen operatives to the communities to access the situation.

