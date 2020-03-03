Gunmen kill two in Kano

Gunmen on Monday night killed two persons in Bagwai village, Bagwai local government area of Kano State.

A source in the village said the gunmen invaded the town at 10.30 p.m. and killed the son of a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart in the area.

According to the source, another young man, Muhammad, who is a staff of Bagwai LGA, was also killed during the attack.

At least four other persons were seriously wounded in the incident.

The spokesman of the state police command, Abdullahi Haruna, who confirmed the incident, said gunmen stormed the area, shot sporadically and shot at three persons by roadside shops.

Two of the victims, according to him, later died in the hospital.

Haruna said: “Gunmen last night (Monday) attacked some roadside shops. They shoot sporadically and shot three persons. They were taken to the Bichi General Hospital. Two of the victims later died.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Habu Sani, has ordered the deployment of men from the Puff Adder team for possible arrest of the perpetrators.”

