Latest Metro

Gunmen kill varsity lecturer in Benue

November 29, 2020
Gunmen burn several houses in fresh attack on Plateau community
By Ripples Nigeria

The Benue State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the killing of an Associate Professor with the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Karl Kwaghger, by unknown gunmen.

Kwaghger, who was a lecturer in the university’s Mechanical Engineering Department, was killed by the hoodlums on Saturday night.

READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct five staff of Benue revenue agency

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Catherine Anene, told journalists in Makurdi that the lecturer’s body was found at about 11:00 p.m. on Saturday inside the premises of Tarka Foundation in the state capital.

Anene, however, said nobody has been arrested by the police in connection with the incident.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */