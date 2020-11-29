The Benue State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the killing of an Associate Professor with the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Karl Kwaghger, by unknown gunmen.
Kwaghger, who was a lecturer in the university’s Mechanical Engineering Department, was killed by the hoodlums on Saturday night.
READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct five staff of Benue revenue agency
The command’s spokesperson, DSP Catherine Anene, told journalists in Makurdi that the lecturer’s body was found at about 11:00 p.m. on Saturday inside the premises of Tarka Foundation in the state capital.
Anene, however, said nobody has been arrested by the police in connection with the incident.
- Police arrests three over church explosion in Rivers - November 29, 2020
- Gunmen kill varsity lecturer in Benue - November 29, 2020
- Tiwa’s ‘Celia’ makes Time Magazines’ Top 10 albums for 2020; Legendary Bongos Ikwue’s advise to Nigerians. See other fresh scoops you don’t want to miss… - November 29, 2020