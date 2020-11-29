Gunmen kill varsity lecturer in Benue

The Benue State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the killing of an Associate Professor with the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Karl Kwaghger, by unknown gunmen.

Kwaghger, who was a lecturer in the university’s Mechanical Engineering Department, was killed by the hoodlums on Saturday night.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Catherine Anene, told journalists in Makurdi that the lecturer’s body was found at about 11:00 p.m. on Saturday inside the premises of Tarka Foundation in the state capital.

Anene, however, said nobody has been arrested by the police in connection with the incident.

