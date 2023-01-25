Gunmen reportedly kill APC ward chairman in Imo

Gunmen reportedly killed the All Progressives Congress (APC) ward chairman in Umuchoke, Onuimo Local Government of Imo State, Christian Ihim, on Tuesday night.

The assailants also abducted five other APC chieftains in the community.

Residents told journalists on Wednesday that the gunmen stormed the community in sophisticated weapons and shot sporadically throughout the night.

However, the state police command has not confirmed the killing of the politician.

Ihim’s killing came a few days after gunmen beheaded the sole administrator of Ideato North local government area of the state, Christopher Ohizu.

Imo and other states in the South-East have been under siege from criminals in the last two years with several people including a former presidential aide, Ahmed Gulak, killed by non-state agents during the period.

