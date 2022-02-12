Gunmen reportedly kill four policemen in Enugu fresh attack

Gunmen reportedly killed four police operatives at a checkpoint in Amodo Obeagu, Enugu South local government area of Enugu State on Saturday.

Gunmen had on Thursday killed three policemen at a checkpoint along Timber Road in the state capital.

This came just 24 hours after police operatives repelled an attack on Uli divisional police headquarters in Anambra State and forced the criminals to abandon one of their operational vehicles in the area.

States in the South-East had witnessed several attacks on police stations and other public facilities since February last year.

