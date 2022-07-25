Insecurity: Nigerian govt orders closure of Abuja college, beefs up security in unity schools

The Federal Government has ordered the immediate closure of the Federal Government College (FGC), Kwali, in the Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, gave the directive in a statement issued on Monday by the Director of Press and Public Relations in the ministry, Mr. Ben Goong.

He said the closure of the school followed the security breach in Sheda and Lambata villages, suburbs of Kwali Area Council.

The minister added that the timely intervention of security agencies saved the situation.

Adamu directed that arrangements should be made for final year students to conclude their National Examination Council (NECO) examinations.

He also directed Principals of Unity Colleges across the country to liaise with security agencies within their jurisdictions to forestall any security breach in the schools.

