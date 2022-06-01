JUST IN: Professor Peter Umeadi clinches APGA presidential ticket ahead of 2023 polls

Professor Peter Umeadi has emerged the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) party ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

A former Chief Judge of Anambra State, Retired Justice Peter Umeadi, on Wednesday emerged the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) presidential candidate for the 2023 elections.

Umeadi, who was the sole presidential aspirant for APGA, was affirmed by 150 delegates who voted at party’s special convention held in Abuja.

Read also :APGA adopts ex-military officer as governorship candidate in Plateau

In his acceptance speech, the ex-CJ asked Nigerians to respect the ballot and promised to secure votes at the polls that would transform the county.

He said his decision to join partisan politics was to keep his brain active.

Umeadi stressed that was prepared to give the country quality leadership and put her on the path of economic growth.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now