JUST IN: Three people killed, as gunmen invade INEC Owerri office

Three people were on Monday shot dead after a gun battle between some unknown gunmen and policemen engaged in a gun battle at the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Owerri, Imo State.

This is another setback on INEC ahead of the 2023 general election, being the latest in a series of attacks on the commission’s facilities around the country.

However, the Owerri assault, which took place this morning about 3am, was thwarted after three of the attackers, including their commander, were shot dead.

In addition, eight vehicles, some pump action weapons, and AK47 rifles were recovered from the criminals.

This was confirmed by the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, Mike Abbatam, who said three gunmen were killed while two firebombs were recovered from the scene.

“We killed three of the attackers and recovered three AK47 rifles and pump action guns. We also recovered two explosives and three of their vehicles,” the police spokesman noted.

This is happening eight days after an INEC office was attacked in the Orlu Local Government Area of the state.

The commission’s offices in the states of Ebonyi, Osun, and Ogun had all been set on fire in the previous weeks by suspected hoodlums, raising suspicions that some stakeholders are attempting to thwart the 2023 polls.

