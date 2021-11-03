Kano govt arraigns man for insulting Ganduje on social media

The Kano State government on Wednesday arraigned one Mu’azu Magaji Danbala at the state’s magistrate court for allegedly calling Governor Abdullahi Ganduje a thief on Facebook.

Danbala was arraigned alongside one Jamilu Shehu on several charges for defaming the character of the governor and his children, Abdul’aziz and Balaraba, on social media.

The duo were arraigned for alleged conspiracy, intentional insult, inciting public disturbance and defamation of character contrary to Section 97, 114, 391, and 399 of the Penal Code.

The First Information Report (FIR) released by the government said the Chairman of Nassarawa local government area of the state, Auwal Lawal Shuaibu, reported the matter to Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB), Kano Command, on October 26.

The FIR read: “That on the same date, you both conspired and posted on the Facebook platform, the image and portrait of His Excellency, Executive Governor of Kano State, including his children Abdulaziz Ganduje and Balaraba Ganduje, with a boldly written caption: ‘Barayin Kano’ (Kano Thieves), knowing fully well that your action may result to breach of peace within the state and outside.

“You are therefore suspected to have committed the above mention offences.”

However, Danbala pleaded not guilty when the charges were read out to him.

The defence counsel applied for his client’s bail.

The prosecution counsel, Wada Ahmed Wada, opposed the application and urged the court to remand the defendant in a correctional facility in the state.

The Magistrate, Aminu Gabari, remanded Danbala in the state correctional facility till the next hearing slated for November 8.

He also ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to produce the case diary in court in order to determine whether or not the defendant would be granted bail.

