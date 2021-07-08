Kebbi NDLEA arrests 89 drug dealers, seizes 2,800 tonnes of illicit drugs in six months

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kebbi State has said it arrested 89 suspected drug dealers and seized 2, 800 tonnes of illicit drugs and psychotropic substances within six months.

Speaking with newsmen in Bernin Kebbi on Thursday, the state commander, Peter Onche-Odaudu, said the suspects were arrested between January and July 7.

He said, “The command counter-narcotic efforts in 2021 are to police Kebbi and checking the menace of drug abuse and illicit trafficking, to reduce same to the barest minimum and strengthen security in the state.

“From January to July 7, 89 suspects are arrested; of the lot, 87 are males while only two are females.

“Also, a whopping 2.800 tonnes of drugs are seized and taken out of circulation; and some of these had been transferred to us by the Nigerian Customs Services (NCS) and Nigeria Police in the state.

“Cannabis sativa constituted 2,594.6016 kilogrammes, psychotropic substances which include tramadol tablets, diazepam, cough syrup with cocaine, account for the remaining 232.2947 kilogrammes.”

Also, Onche-Odaudu said the agency was able to admit 21 clients into their rehabilitation facility while 18 persons had been discharged within the same period.

“In the area of rehabilitation and counselling, five persons are undergoing counselling and rehabilitation currently,” he added.

He reiterated the command’s commitment to the war against drug abuse and illicit trafficking in the state.

Meanwhile, he called on the government to assist the command with operational vehicles and motorcycles, as the command faces challenges of logistics in carrying out its operations to the hot-spots and hard-to-reach areas of the state.

Also, the commander enjoined residents to furnish it with information on the activities of drug dealers in their communities.

