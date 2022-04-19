Kwankwaso joins 2023 presidential race

Former Kano State governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has formally joined the 2023 presidential race after he picked the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) nomination form.

Kwankwaso, who picked the nomination and expression of interest forms at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja earlier on Tuesday, said he would correct the mistakes of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in the last seven years.

He described the NNPP as the real progressive party and urged politicians interested in the country’s progress to join him in the party.

The ex-governor said: “This is a progressive party that want to change the political landscape of this country. If you go to any ward now, the party people are talking about now is NNPP. Those who want to grow this country should join NNPP.

“This country has never been divided like this before and we are people who want to unite this country regardless of religion and tribe because the country is for all of us.

“Let me at this point also invite all Nigerians to register in NNPP. Go to your wards and register. We have been printing membership cards and they are being exhausted.

“For people who want to join politics, come and buy the forms at the headquarters of the NNPP. For the state house of assembly, forms are at the state level.”

