Labour gives Ekiti govt 14-day ultimatum to pay outstanding workers’ salaries

The organised labour in Ekiti State on Saturday gave the state governor, Kayode Fayemi, a 14-day notice to pay all outstanding workers’ salaries or face indefinite industrial action.

In a letter dated July 16, jointly signed by the chairmen of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Kolapo Olatunde, his counterparts in Trade Union Congress (TUC), Sola Adigun and Joint Negotiating Council (JNC), Kayode Fatomiluyi, and addressed to the governor, the labour said the ultimatum commenced on July 20 and expired on August 3.

According to the unions, the governor was expected to redeem his pledge on payment of the salaries or face mass action.

The labour demanded immediate payment of outstanding workers’ promotion arrears, deductions, salaries, allowances, bonuses and other benefits within the stipulated time, to avert industrial action in the state.

The letter read: “Arising from foregoing, we felt dazed and betrayed by the state government for not reciprocating our patriotic zeal and disposition to the state corporate governance by not acceding to any of workers’ demands since the beginning of the present administration which is now close to two years. This is painful.

“On the strength of the above, the state government is hereby called upon to implement all the above-listed items within the next fourteen days with effect from Monday, 20th July 2020 failure, workers shall embark on three days warning strike commencing in the midnight of Monday, 3rd August 2020.

“We considered it sacrilegious, the non-implementation of financial benefits arising from the letters of promotion given to all deserving workers from years 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 and advancement.

“Pay three months gross salaries arrears and five months deductions for state workers and secondary school teachers. Six months gross salaries and six months deductions for local government workers and primary school teachers.”

