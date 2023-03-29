Magistrate Court remands 80-yr-old man for murder in Ekiti

A Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, and presided over by Saka Afunso, has ordered the remand of one Lucas Ateniola, to a correctional centre over alleged murder.

A Police representative at the court, identified as Caleb Leramo, stated that Ateniola, 80, murdered one Elizabeth Nwamaka, and attempted to murder Alice Bodunride, 20, on March 24, at their house in Emure-Ekiti.

Leramo had told the court that Ateniola, and his victims were his neighbours, living in the same building with him.

Ateniola alleged that they had threatened to kill him.

Hence, he allegedly entered the victims’ bedroom in the middle of the night, and stabbed Elizabeth with a machete until her intestines began to protrude from her body.

The octogenarian also stabbed Alice many times when she screamed to the hearing of neighbours who came to rescue her.

The prosecutor noted that he later confessed to the crime which contravenes the criminal laws of the state 2021.

He prayed the court to remand the suspect to a correctional centre until a legal advice from the Office of the Director of the Public Prosecution is received.

Afunso adjourned the case till May 11.

