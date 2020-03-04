Man stabs pregnant woman to death in Kogi

The Kogi State police command said on Wednesday one Hussain Zubairu has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his pregnant neighbour, Bose Muhammed, to death with a pair of scissors in the Idogido community, Okene local government area of the state.

An eyewitnes said Zubairu committed the heinous act on Monday after he had interfered in a discussion between the deceased and her friend over a missing cellphone.

The deceased reportedly rebuked the suspect over his interference in their discussion and this led to an argument between the duo.

The suspect later attacked the victim with a scissors.

The eyewitness said: “On that day, the victim and her friend were chatting and he interrupted. She told him to mind his business and that infuriated him.

“He removed a pair of scissors he hid in his trousers, stabbed her in the stomach and fled. The woman lost a lot of blood. She was pronounced dead on getting to the hospital.

READ ALSO: US places N2.5bn bounty on Boko Haram leader, Shekau

“She was pregnant, but was not living with her husband.”

The command spokesman, Mr. William Ayah, who confirmed the incident, said the case had been transferred to the State Department of Criminal Investigation Department and that the suspect would be charged to court at the end of the investigation.

Join the conversation

Opinions