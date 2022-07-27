Martinez joins Man Utd from Ajax

Premier League club, Manchester United have completed the signing of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax.

The deal to land the Argentina defender at the Old Trafford club is said to be worth up to 67m euros.

Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag was keen to be reunited with the 24-year-old, who he signed for Ajax in 2019.

Read Also: Ronaldo not for sale, says Man Utd boss Ten Hag

Martinez joins the club on a five-year contract which keeps him until 2027, with the option of a further year.

“It’s an honour to join this great football club,” Martinez said.

“I’ve worked so hard to get to this moment and, now that I’m here, I’m going to push myself even further.”

Martinez made 120 appearances for Ajax after moving from Argentinian side Defensa y Justicia in 2019, and also played for Newell’s Old Boys.

