Military arrests 12 suspected attackers of Plateau travellers

Troops of the Operation Safe Haven (OPHS) have arrested 12 suspects in connection with the Saturday attack on travellers along the Rukuba road, Jos North local government area of Plateau State.

Gunmen had in the early hours of Saturday killed 22 people during an attack on a travelling party in the state.

The victims were returning from Bauchi State where they attended an event marking the beginning of the Islamic New Year when the gunmen struck.

Several other passengers were injured in the attack.

The OPSH is responsible for the maintenance of peace in Plateau and its environs.

The security outfit’s Media Officer, Maj. Ishaku Takwa, disclosed this in a statement in Jos.

He said: “This morning, our troops swiftly responded to distress calls that suspected hoodlums blocked a junction along Rukuba Road in Jos North LGA and attacked some commuters.

“Troops immediately mobilised to the scene and restored normalcy.

“Unfortunately, some persons lost their lives in the unfortunate incident while others with varying degrees of injuries have been evacuated to a medical facility for necessary attention.

“So far, 12 suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident and troops are on the trail of others, who took part in the heinous act.

“Those arrested are currently in custody for interrogation.”

