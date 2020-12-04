Military kills scores of Boko Haram fighters in Borno air raids

The Defence Headquarters said on Friday the Air Task Force component of Operation Lafiya Dole has killed scores of Boko Haram fighters in multiple airstrikes on Sambisa Forest area of Borno State.

The Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, who disclosed in a statement in Abuja, said the air raids were conducted at Bone and Mudu in Yale-Kumshe axis of Sambisa Forest on Tuesday and Wednesday.

He said air strikes were executed on the Boko Haram terrorists’ hideouts with a force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships after series of Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

According to him, intelligence reports revealed that the locations were being used by Boko Haram fighters to store their weapons and launch attacks.

“The NAF attack aircraft engaged the target areas in successive passes, leading to the destruction of some of their structures and logistics stores as well as the neutralisation of several Boko Haram insurgents.

“A suspected anti-aircraft gun station was also taken out at the Sambisa ‘S’ Region as the Boko Haram terrorists fired at the NAF attack aircraft.”

