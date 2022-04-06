NAPTIP rescues 36 Europe-bound Nigerians, 12 Ghanaians, from human traffickers

The Kano State Command of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP), has rescued 48 human trafficking victims who were on their way to various countries in Europe, the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

The victims, according to the Command’s Zonal Coordinator, Abdullahi Babale, comprised of 36 Nigerians and 12 Ghanaians who were being trafficked to Europe and other African countries for prostitution and other menial jobs.

According to Babale, the Nigeria Immigration Service, Jigawa Command, in collaboration with the police in Niger Republic, rescued and handed the victims over to NAPTIP.

READ ALSO: NAPTIP decries growing cases of child trafficking in Anambra

“The victims who are between the ages of 14 and 30, mostly females, consists of Nigerians mainly from Anambra, Benue, Edo, Kogi, Osun, Ondo and Rivers, and 12 Ghanaians from different parts of the West African country.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that all the victims were being trafficked to different European countries where they were meant to engage in prostitution and other menial jobs.

“Currently, they are undergoing counselling in a shelter and will be handed over to their various states and countries at the end of the counselling program,” Babale said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now