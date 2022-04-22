Politics
Nigeria deserves energetic leaders to achieve potential — Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said on Friday Nigeria needed energetic and resourceful leaders to achieve its full potential by 2023.
Osinbajo stated this when he visited the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Olalekan Balogun, in Ibadan to seek the monarch’s support for his 2023 presidential aspiration.
He acknowledged that the country could not afford to have unprepared leaders in 2023.
The Vice President stressed that his decision to vie for the country’s highest political office next year was born out of his desire to put all the experience gathered from President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration into proper use.
READ ALSO: Osinbajo’s declaration speech a set of horrible lies —Sowore
Osinbajo said: “During these years, our President truly gave me every opportunity to know all that the government was doing, including very sensitive issues, and I felt it would be the right thing to do, to deploy all those experiences under me to the service of the country.
“Nigeria needs those who are willing to serve, to attain her potential. I have come to Ibadan to confer with the party delegates on my intention to run for the presidency, which I formally declared on April 11.
In his remarks, the Olubadan wished the Vice President well on his presidential ambition.
