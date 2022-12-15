Nigerians sign petition for Simon Ekpa’s arrest over sit-at-home order

Nigerians from all over the world are signing a petition urging the Finnish government, the Nigerian government, and the European Union to arrest Simon Ekpa, the person responsible for the five-day sit-at-home order that recently resulted in the deaths of numerous South-East citizens.

In a widely shared video, Ekpa, a self-declared leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) commanded residents of the South-East to observe a sit-at-home protest from December 9 to14 — a law that has been enforced in the area with bloodshed and the ruin of people’s lives and properties.

Violence has persisted in the area despite IPOB’s denials of ever issuing a sit-at-home order on the days in question through its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful.

Consequently, aggrieved Nigerians are signing the petition calling for Ekpa’s arrest for “terrorism and genocide.”

The petition reads, “We call on the Finnish Government, EU, The Nigerian Government to arrest Mr. Simon Ekpa, and investigate all his heinous crimes and terror activities in Eastern Nigeria.

“One Simon Ekpa (also known as Ifeanyi Njoku), a Nigerian living in Finland, and holding Finnish citizenship, has by proxies, successfully established and coordinated an armed rebel group in Eastern Nigeria whom he now wields to destroy lives, property, and businesses in Eastern Nigeria.

“He’s been seen countless times, using his media platforms in Finland to issue orders to his armed goons in Eastern Nigeria to launch deadly attacks on millions of people in the region for flouting his sit-at-home orders.

READ ALSO:IPOB youth wing warns Simon Ekpa over sit-at-home order, dares him to step into Biafraland

“Simon is a separatist fighting for state secession but has never been brave enough to come home and lead the war from the front in Nigeria.

“He is rather igniting and fueling terror on his ethnic group who decline his call for secession.

“Simon’s action is stirring up bloodbath – a genocide in the region, and innocent women, children, the aged and youths are the victims dying everyday.

“Sign the petition, and share it everywhere, to call on the Finnish Government, EU, The Nigerian Government to arrest Mr. Simon Ekpa, and investigate all his heinous crimes and terror activities in Eastern Nigeria”, the petition reads.

Nnamdi Kanu, an IPOB leader who is now in custody, also denounced the attacks that have been occurring in the country’s east as a result of Ekpa’s five-day sit-at-home order.

Kanu conveyed his regret about the attacks and his condolences for the victims, according to Aloy Ejimakor, the special counsel for Kanu and IPOB, who visited Kanu in his DSS cell on Monday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now